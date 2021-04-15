Truro Police welcome new Police Service Dog

The Truro Police Service has welcomed a new Police Service Dog.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, police said the new dog had arrived from Germany on Wednesday and will begin training with Cst. Milbury at the Halifax Regional Police K9 program next week.

The dog will replace the current Police Service Dog, Onyx, when he retires from active duty and will become the 5th police dog to serve the community.

A contest is being help with students at the Truro Elementary School and Ecole Acadienne De Truro to give the dog a name, and Truro Police say an announcement will be made when a winner is chosen.