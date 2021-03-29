Truro-South Shore matchup rescheduled

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) says it is has rescheduled a matchup between the Truro Bearcats and the South Shore Lumberjacks.

In a release, the league says the matchup was originally scheduled for Friday March 19th, but was postponed due to inclement weather and road conditions.

The game will now be played at the Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre on Saturday, April 2nd at 2:00 p.m.

Truro sits fourth in the EastLink South division with 37 points and South Shore sits seventh with 13