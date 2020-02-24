Truro teams earn banners at cheer challenge

Truro's cheerleaders brought home some solid finishes on the weekend at the Central Nova Cheer Challenge.

Reign topped Truro All-Star Cheer and Tumble's entries by finishing in top spot in the Junior 1 Division while Truro Eclipse was second in the Senior 4.2 category. Eclipse also claimed an award for the competition's best tosses.

The Truro Hurricanes, who will be competing at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) International All-Star Cheerleading Championship in Kissimmee, FL., Mar 14 and 15, netted a third-place finish in the Small Senior 2 Division and claimed the competition's awesome pyramid award. Truro Chill rounded out the podium in Junior 2.

The Truro Twisters were fourth in the International All-Star Federation (IASF) Junior 3 category and Heatwave was fifth in Youth 1.

The two-day event, hosted by the Truro club at RECC, brought in 98 teams from across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Trio's teams are back in action March 4 and 5 when they compete at Maritime Meltdown. The two-day event will also be held at RECC but will be hosted by Halifax Cheer Elite and Extreme Athletics.



~ Submitted by Matt Veno