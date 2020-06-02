Truro teen arrested following break and enter

The Truro Police Service says a teen is facing charges after a break and enter on Richardson Avenue.



Police say three chainsaws and a cellphone were stolen from a garage Monday morning.

A 17-year-old boy from Truro was later arrested. He's been released from custody and will appear in Truro Provincial Youth Court at a later date.

The chainsaws were returned to the owner of the property, but there's no word on the cellphone.



Police say the matter remains under investigation, pending additional charges.