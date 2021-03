The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) has postponed Friday's scheduled contest between the Truro Bearcats and the Valley Wildcats.

In a release, the league says the game, originally set to get underway at Kings Mutual Century Centre at 7 p.m., is being postponed as the teams await the results of COVID-19 testing by the Amherst Ramblers.

The MHL will make an announcement when the game has been rescheduled.