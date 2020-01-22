Twelve firearms stolen from home in Aylesford

The RCMP say twelve firearms have been stolen from a home on School House Road in Aylesford.

The victim told Kings District RCMP on Monday that eight handguns and four AR-15 rifles had been stolen during a break and enter while the homeowner was out.

Police say all firearms had been properly secured and were stored in a locked gun safe.

RCMP Forensic Identification Technicians are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.