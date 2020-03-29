Twelve new cases of COVID-19 announced on Sunday

Nova Scotia identified 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 122.

In a release issued Sunday, the province says most of these new cases are either travel related or are connected to a known case.

All have been directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Public Health says it is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

A release says community health is currently unable to confirm if community spread has played a role in the new cases, as several of them are still under investigation.

The new cases range in age from under 10 to mid-70â€™s, including a non-resident at the Magnolia residential care home in Enfield.

Residents, their families and staff at the facility have been notified and public health is continuing to investigate and work closely with the facility.

While no residents or other staff are exhibiting symptoms, some are now in self-isolation as a precautionary measure and close contacts are being tested.

Premier Stephen McNeil has once again spoken out on Nova Scotians who refuse to adhere to physical distancing and self-isolation guidelines, says, "These people are the reckless few and not only are [Chief Medical Officer of Health] Dr. Strang and I upset with them, their fellow Nova Scotians are upset with them. To those reckless few: if you won't do your part to keep physical distance to help flatten the curve, police will do it for you."

Public Health says three individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently in hospital, while seven individuals have recovered and their cases are considered resolved.