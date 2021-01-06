Twelve new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Nova Scotia

12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Officials say there are two cases in the Western Zone, including a travel-related case and a close contact of a previously reported case.

Public Health says the one new case in the Eastern Zone is a student at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish who has been self-isolating on campus since they returned from outside Atlantic Canada.

The remaining nine cases are in the Central Zone and include seven close contacts of previous cases, a travel-related case and a case that is under investigation.

Government says a case that was reported Monday and is being investigated has been identified as a student who lives on campus at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

There are 29 active cases of COVID-19 in the province with no one being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 121,171 tests for the novel coronavirus, with 431 positive cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,578 Nova Scotia tests on January 5th.