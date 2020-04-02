Twenty new cases of COVID-19 in N.S.

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 193 confirmed cases.

Government says 900 COVID-19 tests were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab.

To date, Nova Scotia has 7,446 negative test results.

Five individuals are currently in hospital, while sixteen have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is now available on the province's COVID-19 website.

Public Health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.