Twenty new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There are now 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Twenty new cases were identified Friday with health officials saying most are connected to travel or a known case. Public health says they still cannot confirm community spread as several cases are under investigation.

Those with COVID-19 range in age from under ten to mid-70s, with three people currently in hospital.

Four people have recovered since testing positive and the province considers those cases resolved.

On Saturday, health officials announced an employee at R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish has tested positive for COVID-19, while an employee at Lewis Hall, a private retirement living community in Dartmouth, has also tested positive.

They say all residents, their families and staff at both facilities have been notified, and, while no residents or other staff are showing symptoms, some are now in self-isolation as a precautionary measure and close contacts are being tested.

The province has scheduled a media briefing for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29.

