Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Testing at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab has confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

A government release says the total number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 236.

These cases range in age from under ten to over 80, with four individuals currently in hospital.

Most of the cases are connected to travel or a known case and there has been community spread, with cases identified in all parts of the province.

Public Health is working to identify and test people who may have come in contact with the confirmed cases.

50 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

A release states the community spread is expected and the testing strategy continues to be adapted, which includes moving to 24/7 operations at the microbiology lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre as of Monday.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days, and any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with other until they feel better.