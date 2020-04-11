Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

A release issued Saturday afternoon says the microbiology lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre identified 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

That brings Nova Scotia's total of confirmed cases to 428.

The confirmed cases in the province range in age from under 10 to 90 years-old, with eight individuals currently in hospital.

Public Health says of the eight patients in hospital, four are in ICU.

Most cases in the province are connected to travel, though there has been community spread., with cases identified in every area of the province.

The release states travel is no longer a requirement to be tested for COVID-19, and the list of symptoms being screened for includes:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

Public Health says anyone with two or more of the above symptoms should visit the 811 website to determine if they should be in contact with 811 for a further assessment.

The province says there have been 95 resolved cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, along with two deaths as of Friday.