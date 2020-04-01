Twenty-six more cases of COVID-19 identified in N.S. on Tuesday

The Nova Scotia government says twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the province yesterday.

To date, Nova Scotia now has 6,591 negative test results and 173 confirmed cases.

Government says more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab.

Of the 26 new cases of COVID-19, one is a staff member at The Magnolia residential care home in Enfield.

That makes three staff members and two residents of The Magnolia who have tested positive.

Government says the residents are in isolation and staff members are isolating at home.

All residents are being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 including temperature checks twice daily.

Two other nursing homes in Nova Scotia each have one staff member who has tested positive.

Overall, five individuals are currently in hospital, while eleven have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

While most cases in Nova Scotia are connected to travel or a known case, as reported previously, there is one confirmed case of community transmission and more cases are expected to present.