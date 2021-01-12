Twenty-three people charged in October 13th lobster pound incident

23 people have been charged in connection to an incident at a lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico on October 13th last year.

RCMP say 11 people from Shelburne County and 12 from Yarmouth County have been charged with break and enter, with four from each county also charged with mischief.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone involved or who has any information to contact the Yarmouth Rural RCMP Detachment.

RCMP say the following have been charged with Break and Enter:

Devin Edward Belong, 26, Shelburne County

Leslie Edward Belong, 29, Shelburne County

Roderick Bruce Conrad,53, Shelburne County

Christopher Howard Goreham, 40, Shelburne County

Curtis Leigh Conrad Goreham, 36, Shelburne County

Sterling Scott Penney, 49, Shelburne County

Jered Owen Scott, 22, Shelburne County

James Alfred D'Entremont, 55, Yarmouth County

Marcel Renald D'Entremont, 29, Yarmouth County

Kevin Paul D'eon, 41, Yarmouth County

Kevin Mark Donaldson, 51, Yarmouth County

Josh Andrew Larkin, 27, Yarmouth County

Shawn Joseph Muise, 46, Yarmouth County

Travis Nickerson, 27, Yarmouth County

Troy Warren Irvin Penney, 43, Yarmouth County

RCMP say the following have been charged with Mischief and Break and Enter: