Twenty-three people charged in October 13th lobster pound incident
23 people have been charged in connection to an incident at a lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico on October 13th last year.
RCMP say 11 people from Shelburne County and 12 from Yarmouth County have been charged with break and enter, with four from each county also charged with mischief.
Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone involved or who has any information to contact the Yarmouth Rural RCMP Detachment.
RCMP say the following have been charged with Break and Enter:
- Devin Edward Belong, 26, Shelburne County
- Leslie Edward Belong, 29, Shelburne County
- Roderick Bruce Conrad,53, Shelburne County
- Christopher Howard Goreham, 40, Shelburne County
- Curtis Leigh Conrad Goreham, 36, Shelburne County
- Sterling Scott Penney, 49, Shelburne County
- Jered Owen Scott, 22, Shelburne County
- James Alfred D'Entremont, 55, Yarmouth County
- Marcel Renald D'Entremont, 29, Yarmouth County
- Kevin Paul D'eon, 41, Yarmouth County
- Kevin Mark Donaldson, 51, Yarmouth County
- Josh Andrew Larkin, 27, Yarmouth County
- Shawn Joseph Muise, 46, Yarmouth County
- Travis Nickerson, 27, Yarmouth County
- Troy Warren Irvin Penney, 43, Yarmouth County
RCMP say the following have been charged with Mischief and Break and Enter:
- Tyler Leslie Belong, 28, Shelburne County
- Charles Richard Hines, 50, Shelburne County
- Gordon Malcolm Stoddard, 57, Shelburne County
- Merle Kevin Swaine, 65, Shelburne County
- Samuel Spencer Corning, 27, Yarmouth County
- Blair Daniel Dentremont, 46, Yarmouth County
- Sean Roy Messenger, 28, Yarmouth County
- Michael Pearle Nickerson, 66, Yarmouth County