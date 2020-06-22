Two apartment fires in the Maritime displace dozens of tenants:Red Cross

Two apartment building fires in the Maritimes have displaced dozens of tenants.

The Canadian Red Cross says more than two dozen people were forced out of an 18-unit apartment building in Kentville, N.S. on Friday afternoon.

No one was injured in the blaze that also caused smoke and water damage to the building located on Harlten Court.

Firefighters briefly cleared an adjacent building containing 18 apartments as a safety precaution, but later allowed those tenants to return.

Earlier Friday, seven people, including four university students, were forced to flee a fire that damaged a two-storey rooming house in downtown Fredericton.

The Red Cross says no one was injured in the fire on Beaverbrook Street, which was reported around 4:30 a.m.