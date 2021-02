Two people are facing charges after drugs were seized following a traffic stop in Digby last week.

Shortly after 12:00 a.m. February 11th, officers searched a vehicle after a traffic stop and seized a substance suspected to be cocaine, which has been sent for testing.

Police say a 70-year old Digby man and a 43-year old man from Virginia East were arrested and later released, pending a court appearance in April.

The investigation is ongoing.