Two arrested in stolen cell phone investigation in Yarmouth

The RCMP says two people have been arrested in connection to an investigation into stolen cell phones in Yarmouth.

Investigators received a report on Tuesday of a man and woman selling stolen cell phones, and determined the phones were part of a larger shipment of cell phones stolen in August last year.

Police say 37-year old Milissa Dennis of Yarmouth is facing four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 while 41-year old Trevor Goodwin of Pinkney Point is facing two counts of the same charge.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on April 26th.

The RCMP is asking anyone who purchased a phone from either Dennis or Goodwin, or who believes they may be a victim of this crime, to contact Yarmouth Town RCMP.