Two arrested, stolen property recovered in Lower Sackville Tuesday

Police arrested two people and recovered stolen property in a Lower Sackville parking lot on Tuesday.

Officers responded around 7:35 p.m. to a report of two suspicious people in a parking lot on Sackville Drive, and found a man and woman in a vehicle.

RCMP say the pair were arrested and $2,000 in property stolen from various stores in the Halifax area was recovered.

Police say a 30-year old man and 28-year old woman, both from Halifax, are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime, while the man is also facing charges of theft under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

The pair were released on conditions and are due to appear in court at a later date.