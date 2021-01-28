Two Bearcats games moved as MHL rejigs schedule

Two Truro Bearcats games have been rescheduled ahead the Maritime Junior Hockey League's (MHL) regular season restart in Nova Scotia this weekend.

A release states Truro will now host Yarmouth on January 29th instead of January 30th, with Summerside coming to the RECC on January 30th instead of January 29th.

Four other games have been moved in the schedule shuffle, with Valley's visit to Pictou County on February 7th and Summerside's trip to Amherst on March 3rd moved up to this Sunday.

The league says Summerside's home game with Valley that was scheduled for Saturday and Pictou County's home game with Amherst that was set for Sunday have been postponed to a later date.