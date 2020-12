A pair of Truro Bearcats forwards have been named to the MHL's latest Players of the Week list.

Bair Gendunov posted three goals and three assists in two games last week, while Tristan Therrien had one goal and four assists.

Andrew Burden of the Pictou County Weeks Crushers was also honoured this week, with one goal and one assists in the team's lone game against Truro last Thursday.