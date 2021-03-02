Two Bearcats named to the MHL's Players of the Week

A pair of Truro Bearcats were named to the Maritime Hockey League's Players of the Week.

Goaltender Alec MacDonald went 2-0-0-0 with a 0.50 goals against average, .973 save percentage, and a shutout.

Newly acquired defenseman Alex DeGagne had a goal and an assist in two games last week.

Forward Cameron Hough of the Pictou County Weeks Crushers also earned weekly honours with five goals and an assist in three games.

The MHL also announced a pair of schedule changes.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on P.E.I., games in Summerside on Friday against Pictou County and Saturday against Amherst have been postponed.