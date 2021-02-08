Two charged following altercation at Eastern Passage home in January

Police say two men are facing charges following an altercation at a home in Eastern Passage on January 31st.

Officers responded around 7:00 p.m. to a 911 call on Cow Bay Road and found an injured man on the side of the road, and a second injured man in a nearby driveway.

Investigators determined one man was visiting the homeowner and struck him on the head with a baseball bat before threatening other occupants and leaving, after which the homeowner struck the visitor with his vehicle as he was walking on the side of the road.

RCMP say 41-year old James Eanis Phillip Collins is facing four charges, including attempted murder, and 28-year old Tyler John Wayne Beaton of Dartmouth is facing four charges, including assault with a weapon.

Both men are due to appear in court on separate dates in February.