Two charged in Trenton Tim Hortons break and enter

Two people have been arrested following an investigation into a break and enter at the Tim Hortons in Trenton last month.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the incident happened between late on December 13th into the early hours of December 14th.

A 39-year old man and a 14 year-old youth are charged with break, enter, and theft and will appear in court at a later date.

Constable Ken Macdonald says tips sent in by the public contained crucial information that ultimately lead to the arrest of one of the suspects.