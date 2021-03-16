Two charged in Yarmouth armed robbery

Police say two men are facing charges after an armed robbery at a Yarmouth business Sunday night.

Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to a business on Starrs Road after two masked men entered the store, and after one brandished a knife, they ordered the clerk to hand over cigarettes and cash before fleeing on foot.

RCMP say an immediate patrol was made and both suspects were located, arrested without incident and evidence related to the crime was seized.

Police say 24-year old James David Douglas Vaughn of Yarmouth and 20-year old Jordan Lee David Joseph of Bear River are facing charges that include armed robbery and possession of a weapon.

Both were remanded into custody and were scheduled to appear in court on March 15th.