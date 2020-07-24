Two charged with cocaine trafficking and firearms offences in Elmsdale

Colchester District RCMP says two people have been charged with trafficking cocaine and multiple firearms offences in Elmsdale.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on July 17 on Highway 214 and a loaded firearm was located on the front passenger floor of the car.

Police say the vehicle was seized and 27-year-old Serena Marie Hollingsworth of Bible Hill and 32-year-old Timothy Charles Gower of Valley were arrested.

A release states ammunition, cocaine, cash, cellphones and related documents were seized when the vehicle was searched.

RCMP say both people are facing eight charges, including:

- Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence

- Careless Use of a Firearm

- Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

- Carrying a Concealed Weapon

- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

- Possession of Firearm When Knowing Possession is Unauthorized

- Possession of Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Hollingsworth and Gower have been released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Sheubenacadie Provincial Court on September 21.