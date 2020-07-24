iHeartRadio
Two charged with cocaine trafficking and firearms offences in Elmsdale

RCMP

Colchester District RCMP says two people have been charged with trafficking cocaine and multiple firearms offences in Elmsdale. 

Officers conducted a traffic stop on July 17 on Highway 214 and a loaded firearm was located on the front passenger floor of the car. 

Police say the vehicle was seized and 27-year-old Serena Marie Hollingsworth of Bible Hill and 32-year-old Timothy Charles Gower of Valley were arrested. 

A release states ammunition, cocaine, cash, cellphones and related documents were seized when the vehicle was searched.

RCMP say both people are facing eight charges, including:
- Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence
- Careless Use of a Firearm
- Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of Firearm When Knowing Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Hollingsworth and Gower have been released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Sheubenacadie Provincial Court on September 21.

