Two charged with cocaine trafficking in Bridgewater

Two people are facing drug trafficking charges in relation to an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Lunenburg County.

Officers searched a residence in Bridgewater at 1:30 p.m. on April 22nd and seized cocaine, cash, drug paraphernalia and electronic devices.

Police say 31-year old Kayla Swinimer, and 39-year old Quenton Sykes, both of Bridgewater, are charged with two counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP say Swinimer was released and is due in court in July, while Sykes, who is also charged with Breach of Recognizance, was remanded into custody pending a court appearance next Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.