Two charged with impaired driving in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say they arrested two drivers for impaired driving over the weekend in New Glasgow.

Officers responded shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday to a report of a two-vehicle collision at Nelson and McColl Streets where a black Toyota Echo collided with a white Dodge pick-up.

Police say both vehicles were badly damaged and both drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 47-year-old woman driving the Toyota was charged with a number of offences including impaired driving causing bodily harm and was released on conditions.

Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, officers stopped a vehicle travelling the wrong way on MacLean Street and the driver showed signs of impairment.

Police say a 19-year-old man was taken to the police station for a breathalyzer test and was released on conditions.

The woman and man are due in court at a later date.