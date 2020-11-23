iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
90200
Sms*

Two charged with impaired driving in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police

New Glasgow Regional Police say they arrested two drivers for impaired driving over the weekend in New Glasgow.

Officers responded shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday to a report of a two-vehicle collision at Nelson and McColl Streets where a black Toyota Echo collided with a white Dodge pick-up.

Police say both vehicles were badly damaged and both drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 47-year-old woman driving the Toyota was charged with a number of offences including impaired driving causing bodily harm and was released on conditions.

Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, officers stopped a vehicle travelling the wrong way on MacLean Street and the driver showed signs of impairment.

Police say a 19-year-old man was taken to the police station for a breathalyzer test and was released on conditions.

The woman and man are due in court at a later date.

Contests