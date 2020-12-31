Two coast guard vessels in N.S. under lockdown after exposure to COVID-19

A second round of COVID-19 testing is scheduled today for the crew of two Canadian Coast Guard vessels that are under lockdown in Dartmouth, N.S.

The coast guard said Wednesday all 44 crew members of CCGS Jean Goodwill and CCGS Hudson were initially tested Dec. 24 and were negative.

A second round of testing that begins today is optional; all 44 crew members are isolating aboard the vessels or at home.

The coast guard says the crew were exposed to COVID-19 from a contractor who had been working on the vessels.

Chris Bussey, with the union representing most crew members, says confusion over which ships had been exposed led to some members being released under the impression they didn't have to isolate.

All crew members are being asked to isolate away from family and friends until Jan. 6.