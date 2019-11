New court dates have been set in the case against a former Halifax-area coach and school teacher who is facing 91 sex-related charges involving 33 alleged victims.

Sixty-six-year-old Michael Patrick McNutt was a coach in the 1970s and 80s.

Lawyers for McNutt have set dates for two preliminary inquiries involving just two of the charges that McNutt faces.

Those inquiries will be held next April.