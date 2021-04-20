Two COVID-19 cases connected to schools in the Central Zone

Two cases of COVID-19 have been linked to two additional schools in the Central Zone.

Officials say the cases were identified Tuesday and are connected to Dartmouth South Academy Elementary School and Auburn Drive High School.

Students will learn from home until Monday to allow the schools to be deep cleaned and the schools will remain closed to students until Monday April 26th.

Public health will be in contact with anyone identified as a close contact of the positive case, and is recommending students and staff at both schools be tested "out of an abundance of caution".

Self-isolation is not required while waiting for these test results, unless the person has been identified as a close contact or has symptoms.

Government says the cases came in after Tuesday's reporting cut off and will be included in Wednesday's case release.