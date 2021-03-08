Two dead, 46 displaced in Hilden apartment fire

The Canadian Red Cross says two people have died and 46 others were displaced after a fire at a Hilden apartment building early Saturday morning.

The fire in the three-storey structure on Truro Road was reported shortly before 7 a.m.

The Red Cross says the flames were quickly contained, but some areas of the building sustained smoke or water damage.

The organization says that the electricity was turned off, affecting elevators and other safety systems and utilities.

The Red Cross says tenants were told they should expect to be out for at least three days.

The Hilden Volunteer Fire Brigade hall was designated as a reception centre for displaced tenants.

The RCMP say they're investigating the fire, along with the Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the Fire Marshall, adding that they do not believe the fire to be suspicious.