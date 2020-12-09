Two devices detonated in Amherst on Wednesday morning

Amherst Police say two devices have been safely detonated this morning with help from the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit.

Police said the first device was destroyed in the Agnew Street area around 2:40 a.m., which woke many people in town.

A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of the second device near the Rotary Park.

The Amherst Police Department's Major Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate these incidents, along with the Amherst Patrol Section, RCMP specialized units, and the Cumberland Integrated Street Crime Unit.

CTV Atlantic reports that an explosion shook homes shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday.

Police tracked down debris from a detonated device on Rupert Street, near the intersection of Agnew Street.

No one was hurt in the incident and there were no reports of property damage.