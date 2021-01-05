Two Halifax grocery stores, two Air Canada flights flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure

Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at two grocery stores in Halifax and on two Air Canada flights from Toronto to Halifax.

Anyone who worked or visited the Sobeys on Queen Street or Superstore on Barrington Street from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday is asked to book an COVID-19 test online or call 811.

Symptoms for those exposed to the virus may develop up to, and including, January 17th.

The first new flight noted by Public Health is Air Canada flight 614 on December 19th at 4 p.m. from Toronto to 6 p.m. in Halifax, with passengers in rows 26-32 seats C, D, E, and F asked to immediately book a test online whether or not they currently have COVID-19 symptoms.

The second is Air Canada flight 622 on December 31st at 7:04 p.m. from Toronto to 9:57 p.m. in Halifax.

Passengers in rows 21-27 seats A, B, C, and D are also asked to immediately book a test online whether or not they currently have COVID-19 symptoms.