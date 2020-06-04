Two impaired drivers arrested in Pictou County inside ten minutes

RCMP say two impaired drivers in different areas of Pictou County were arrested within ten minutes of each other Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. June 4 to a call of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 104 in Sutherlands River.

Police say when they arrived, the vehicle had left the road and a 29-year-old male from Windsor was attempting to flee on foot and was arrested

In the second incident, officers responded around 12:23 a.m. to a report of an impaired driver in Pictou Landing.

RCMP say they located the suspect vehicle and a 23-year-old man from Pictou Landing was arrested after struggling with police.

Police say both men were brought to the detachment and refused breath tests.

A release states both men are facing Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Refusal of the Breath Demand charges.

RCMP say the 23-year-old male from Pictou Landing is facing an additional charge of Resisting Arrest, along with numerous provincial traffic offences.

Police say both men are due in Pictou Provincial Court on September 8.