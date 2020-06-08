Two jet skis stolen in Lunenburg County

Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating the theft of two jet skis on a utility trailer from the Middle New Cornwall area.

Police say the jet skis are believed to have been stolen in the last two to four weeks.

The 2011 Kawasaki JTI500 have a black lower hull and white upper hull, a burgundy steering column, and has black covers on them.

Engine Serial # JTT50AE036982 & JTT50AE037036

The trailer is a 2010 galvanized 'Load Rite' Trailer.

Nova Scotia licence plate T334964

Trailer VIN # 5A4YKHL13A2006349

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lunenburg District RCMP.