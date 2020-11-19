Two locations in Bayer's Lake listed for potential COVID-19 exposure

Two locations in Bayer's Lake have been flagged by Public Health as possible sites of COVID-19 exposure.

The first is East Side Mario's on November 14th between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., as well as November 16th between noon and 7 p.m.

There may also have been exposure to COVID-19 at Sport Chek on Chain Lake Drive between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on November 15th.

Anyone present at these locations are asked to monitor for symptoms, which could develop up to 14 days after the above dates.