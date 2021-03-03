Two locations in HRM flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

Public Health is warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 at two more locations in the Halifax area.

The first is H&M at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth on February 22nd from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Next is the RBC Royal Bank on Herring Cove Road in Halifax on February 23rd from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone who worked at or visited these locations on the specified dates and times should immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.