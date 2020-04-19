Two men arrested after Eastern Passage robbery

Halifax District RCMP say two men have been arrested following a robbery in Eastern Passage earlier this month.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. April 8 to a robbery in a parking lot of a business on Cow Bay Road.

Police say the victim was meeting a potential buyer for jewellery when he was confronted by two men and sprayed with a sensory irritant.

RCMP say the men then took the jewellery and fled in a blue Chevrolet Cobalt, striking a pick-up on Main Street as they went.

The passengers of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Police say the Chevrolet was located empty on Norwood Street in Dartmouth a little while later, and the suspects were tracked by the Halifax Regional Police K-9 Unit.

A release states the two men, both 26-years-old from Halifax, were arrested, released on conditions and are facing the following charges:

- Robbery

- Assault with a Weapon

- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

- Theft Under $5,000

Both are due in court on July 8.