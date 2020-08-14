Two men arrested following armed robbery in Truro

Two men have been arrested after a robbery at a residence on Bayview Street in Truro just after midnight Friday.

The homeowner told police that the suspects entered his apartment, pointed a shotgun at him, and demanded money.

They left after getting a small amount of cash.

Truro Police say a 22-year-old Millbrook man was arrested at a residence there, while a 27-year-old Hilden man was arrested in Hilden.

The firearm, a vehicle, and "other evidence-related property" have been seized.

The suspects have been remanded into custody, pending a court appearance.

Millbrook and Colchester RCMP assisted with the arrests.