Two men charged after break and enter leads to seizure of stolen property

Two men face multiple charges in connection with a break and enter to a business on West River Station Road in Salt Springs, and more charges are pending.

Police stopped a vehicle that was leaving the scene last Wednesday and arrested the two men inside.

The RCMP say the vehicle contained stolen property and was seized.

Thirty-one-year-old Bradley Mitchell Wong of Lansdowne and 36-year-old Thomas James Fulton of Rocklin each face charges of break and enter, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of theft under $5,000.

Wong is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

They were held in custody until an appearance scheduled for today in Pictou Provincial Court.

A search warrant was executed on Friday at a home on Lansdowne Station Road in Lansdowne where police say a large quantity of stolen property was seized, including a second vehicle.

Investigators will be contacting the owners of the recovered stolen property to make arrangements for them to identify and claim it.