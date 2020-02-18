Two men charged after break and enter leads to seizure of stolen property
Two men face multiple charges in connection with a break and enter to a business on West River Station Road in Salt Springs, and more charges are pending.
Police stopped a vehicle that was leaving the scene last Wednesday and arrested the two men inside.
The RCMP say the vehicle contained stolen property and was seized.
Thirty-one-year-old Bradley Mitchell Wong of Lansdowne and 36-year-old Thomas James Fulton of Rocklin each face charges of break and enter, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of theft under $5,000.
Wong is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
They were held in custody until an appearance scheduled for today in Pictou Provincial Court.
A search warrant was executed on Friday at a home on Lansdowne Station Road in Lansdowne where police say a large quantity of stolen property was seized, including a second vehicle.
Investigators will be contacting the owners of the recovered stolen property to make arrangements for them to identify and claim it.