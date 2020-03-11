Two men charged after cigarettes stolen from Lunenburg service station

Two men have been arrested after Lunenburg District RCMP say $2,500 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a service station in Lunenburg.

The incident was reported on Friday and police says a case of cigarettes was removed from a storage room.

The event was captured on surveillance video, which led to a search warrant being executed at a home in Western Shore on Monday.

The cigarettes were recovered and police arrested a 64-year-old man and a 36-year-old man.

The Western Shore men have been charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.