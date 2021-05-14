Two men charged in New Glasgow for violating Health Protection, Emergency Management Acts
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged two men for violating the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts.
Police received a report of a suspicious man in the McColl Street area around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and located a 47-year-old man from the Halifax area.
He was charged for travelling outside his municipality, which carries a fine of $697.50.
Police then responded to a business on East River Road around 5:40 p.m. that day after a report of a man who was not wearing a mask.
The 35-year-old was charged under the Health Protection Act for not wearing a mask in a public place, resulting in a fine of $2,422.