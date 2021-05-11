Two men charged in Richmond County home invasion

Two men are facing assault charges after a home invasion in Richmond County Saturday.

Officers responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to a residence in Loch Lomond and were told two masked men kicked in a door, and assaulted and threatened the occupant before fleeing in a vehicle.

RCMP say 58-year old Daniel James McMullin of Loch Lomond and 37-year old Kyle Sparrow of New Waterford were arrested at a nearby residence and are charged with assault, uttering threats to kill and break and enter.

Police say McMullin is facing additional charges related to a weapon found during his arrest that was not used in the incident.

The pair were released on conditions and are due in court in June.