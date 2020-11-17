Two men charged with child pornography offences

Two men have been arrested and charged with child pornography offences in separate investigations.

In the first case, the RCMP say investigators were able to download a significant amount of child pornography from an individual sharing more than 100,000 suspected images and videos.

On August 20th, the RCMP's Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit searched a home in Barrington.

Seventy-year-old Allister Fougere was arrested on Thursday after conducting forensic analysis on seized electronic devices.

He faces two counts each of transmitting and possession of child pornography.

Fougere is scheduled to appear in Shelburne Provincial Court on December 23rd.

In the second case, 83-year-old Lauren McKiel was taken into custody on Friday and charged with possession of child pornography.

The investigation began after the RCMP received information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

He's been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on December 16th.