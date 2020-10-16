Two men charged with drug trafficking after Truro traffic stop

Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine was seized during a traffic stop in Truro last week.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Juniper Street on October 9th, arrested the driver and passenger and seized cocaine.

Police say 28-year-old Phillip Michael Werkman of Brookfield and 44-year-old Ali Naser of Truro are facing charges including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficing and trafficking cocaine.

They have been released and are scheduled to appear in court in November.