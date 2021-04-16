Two men charged with impaired driving in HRM

Halifax District RCMP have charged two men with impaired driving after traffic stops under three hours apart.

Police say a 39-year-old man was arrested after vehicle stop on Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage late Wedneday morning and provided breath samples at the detachment that were more then three times the legal limit.

Then at 12:40 p.m., another vehicle stop was conducted on Hammonds Plains Road in Upper Tantallon.

The RCMP say a 48-year-old provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

Each face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

They are each scheduled to appear in provincial court in May.