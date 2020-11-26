Two men charged with impaired driving in Truro Wednesday

The Truro Police Service says two men are facing impaired driving charges after a traffic stop and collision in Truro on Wednesday.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Willow Street at 9:40 a.m. and arrested a 23-year old Pictou County man for impaired driving.

Approximately 12 hours later at 9:41 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Victoria and Willow Streets after an SUV struck a power pole and arrested a 27-year old man.

Both men are facing impaired driving charges and are due in court at a later date.