Two men fined for unnecessary travel near Bridgewater Saturday

Two men in Labelle have been charged under the Health Protection Act for unnecessary travel.

Police were notified Saturday afternoon that four men from the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) were at a property in Labelle.

RCMP say two men left the property and returned to the HRM, while the other two refused to leave and told officers to fine them.

A 38-year old man and 39-year old man were charged for non-essential travel outside of their municipality and were fined an undisclosed amount.