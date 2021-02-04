Two men fined for violating Health Protection Act in Sheet Harbour
The RCMP have charged two men in Sheet Harbour for violating the Health Protection Act last week.
Officers were conducting a checkpoint at the intersection of Pool Road and Church Point Road on Highway 7 at around 3:20 p.m., January 28th, when two men arrived in a vehicle with expired plates.
Police say the passenger had recently returned from outside of Canada and was staying with the driver on a mandatory self-isolation order until February 4th.
RCMP say both men were charged with failure to remain in self-quarantine or self-isolation for 14 days under the Health Protection Act and were each fined $1,000.