Two more cases of UK COVID-19 variant identified in N.S.

Public Health has announced that two additional cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia.

The cases were initially reported in January in the Central Zone, with the two people reported to have isolated and recovered.

Their samples were sent for variant testing at that time, where they were identified by the National Microbiology Lab yesterday.

The initial investigation did not determine a source for the infections but it now has been reopened.

Public Health says the two cases and their close contacts will be reinterviewed.

In addition, anyone present at Atlantic Photo Supply Halifax on Pepperell Street in Halifax between noon and 1:30 p.m. on January 20th or HomeSense Bayers Lake between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on January 22nd should book a COVID-19 test immediately.

Public Health says, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at those locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result.

This brings the total number of cases in Nova Scotia involving the UK variant to three.